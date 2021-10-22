Just In: Kaduna-Abuja train services to resume Saturday

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, says the Abuja-Kaduna train services will resume on Saturday, October 23rd with four trips.

Train service on the route was suspended on Thursday following an attack on Kaduna bound train.

It’s still unclear who is behind Wednesday night’s attack on the rail track, but intelligence officials noted that terrorists loyal to the ISWAP and Ansaru faction of Boko Haram have been moving into Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, commuters are calling for deployment of more security personnel on the Kaduna-Abuja highway which is the major option available for many.

Many people had resorted to using the train following increased security concerns on the highway.