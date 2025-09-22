Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has openly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, saying the President’s policies and reforms are shaping the future of Nigeria. Speaking at the Jigawa State Government’s weekly citizens’ engagement programme in Roni Local Governm...

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has openly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, saying the President’s policies and reforms are shaping the future of Nigeria.

Speaking at the Jigawa State Government’s weekly citizens’ engagement programme in Roni Local Government, Governor Namadi said President Tinubu has earned the trust of Nigerians through what he described as “visible changes and economic reforms” achieved in just two years.

In a dramatic show of solidarity, the Governor raised both hands, flashing the four-finger salute, a gesture widely seen as an endorsement of Tinubu’s 2027 ambition.

His supporters responded with cheers, while a popular praise song by musician Rarara played in the background.

Governor Namadi told journalists after the event that his declaration reflects the yearnings of Jigawa people, who, according to him, remain firmly committed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu’s leadership.

The Governor also revealed that the National Economic Council has presented to the President the urgent need to reinstate fertiliser and petroleum subsidies.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu, whom he described as “a listening leader,” would soon act in the interest of farmers and ordinary Nigerians.

Meanwhile, over 1,600 members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officially defected to the APC during the rally.

The state APC leadership, represented by the Deputy Chairman, warned against disloyalty within party ranks and pledged to purchase nomination forms for Governor Namadi when the time comes.

Former Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, also addressed the gathering, stressing that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges.

He said unity remains the nation’s strongest weapon, adding that “the more we stand together, the stronger Nigeria becomes.”

Governor Namadi’s endorsement adds to the growing voices within the APC rallying behind President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

With defections swelling party ranks in Jigawa and leaders promising loyalty, the ruling party is sending a clear message of strength as the countdown to the polls begins.