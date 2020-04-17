The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura and replaced by Joseph Mukan.

He has now been redeployed to the Provost FHQ, Abuja.

The IGP also approved the redployment of CP Musa Adze, CP Anti-Fraud Unit.

This was contained in statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relation Officer, Frank Mba.



According to the statement, the IGP charged the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.

The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect, the statement added.