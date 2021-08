The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has met with the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, at the government house in Benin City.

Addressing the Governor, the IGP said he is in the State to meet with the officer and men of the police to have a firsthand information of how the officers are fairings in terms of welfare and mobilization.

He also called for more collaboration in the area of community policing as he rates Edo high is such regards.