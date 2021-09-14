Breaking News

Just In: Gunmen kill Anglican Priest, Emeka Merenu in Imo

Gunmen suspected to be members of indigenous people of Biafra/ESN have allegedly killed an Anglican Priest, Emeka Merenu at his parsonage at Orsu Ihiteukwa in Orsu Local government area Imo State.

The priest who hails from Amorji Agbomiri village in Nkwerre local government area of the state was killed at early hours of Tuesday.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation, the member representing Nkwere State constituency, Obinna Okwara said the Priest was killed on an unfounded allegation that he brought in military men to secure his church and secondary school under his supervision.
The lawmaker added that the gunmen also set the vehicle of the slain Priest ablaze.

