Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and heads of security agencies are currently in an emergency security meeting at the Government House, Owerri. The meeting is coming few hours after unknown gunmen attacked Police headquarters and Imo Correctional Service centre in Owerri.

The attackers burnt down vehicles at the Police headquarters and freed inmates at the Correctional centre.

They also attacked a military checking after the attacks on Police headquarters and Correctional centre.