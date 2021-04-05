Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and heads of security agencies are currently in an emergency security meeting at the Government House, Owerri.
The meeting is coming few hours after unknown gunmen attacked Police headquarters and Imo Correctional Service centre in Owerri.
#NewsFlash: Aftermath of attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters near the Imo state Government house, Owerri by unknown gunmen @PoliceNG @HopeUzodinma @ImostateGov @DefenceInfoNG @CDS_Nig @NigeriaGov @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/e70xWdZ1kG
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 5, 2021
The attackers burnt down vehicles at the Police headquarters and freed inmates at the Correctional centre.
#NewsFlash: Aftermath of attack by unknown gunmen on the Correctional Service Centre near Government House, Owerri Imo State @raufaregbesola @CorrectionsNg @NigeriaGov @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @PoliceNG @CDS_Nig @DefenceInfoNG @GenMagashi pic.twitter.com/p3al5u18mX
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 5, 2021
They also attacked a military checking after the attacks on Police headquarters and Correctional centre.
