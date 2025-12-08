The Niger State Government on Monday took custody of 100 schoolchildren kidnapped last month from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area. Governor Mohammed Bago received the children at the Government House in Minna, one day after they were release...

The Niger State Government on Monday took custody of 100 schoolchildren kidnapped last month from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.

Governor Mohammed Bago received the children at the Government House in Minna, one day after they were released from captivity.

He welcomed them personally, shaking hands with several of the pupils before escorting them into a hall where the emir and other local officials had gathered.

The children were among those seized when armed men raided the isolated Papiri community on November 21. The attackers reportedly arrived around 2 a.m. on motorbikes and operated for close to three hours.

In total, 315 people were abducted during the attack, including 303 students and 12 teachers.