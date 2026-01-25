A massive fire outbreak, which razed a chemical company and a Cold Room Storehouse at Alaba Suru, after the Mile 2 Bus Stop in Lagos, has been put under control The inferno, which reportedly started around 7:30 pm on Saturday, destroyed the facility and several properties worth millions of naira. Al...

The inferno, which reportedly started around 7:30 pm on Saturday, destroyed the facility and several properties worth millions of naira.

Although no life was lost, emergency responders are still on the ground this morning, putting out residual smoke and assessing the level of damage.

Our correspondent, Ayomide Ajeigbe, is at the scene and now reports.

In a similar development, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has confirmed another fire outbreak at Idiroko inward Ogolonto area of the state.

The agency disclosed in a Sunday statement on X that it has been promptly notified and is responding to the situation.

The agency stated that LASTMA personnel are on the ground, monitoring traffic to ensure a safe and smooth flow of vehicles in the area.

TVC News previously reported that a fire outbreak gutted a shopping complex and surrounding shops along Amore Street in Ajegunle, Boundary area of Lagos, destroying goods valued at millions of naira.

According to a preliminary report signed by Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire was reported at about 2:40 a.m. via LASEMA’s 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency Lines, prompting activation of the state’s emergency response plans from its Cappa Base in Oshodi.