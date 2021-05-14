The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu has ordered full scale investigation into the fire outbreak that gutted Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Obollo-Afor office in Udenu local government area of the state.

Aliyu also directed the cordoning-off of the scene for thorough probe to further ascertain the actual cause of the fire outbreak and damages incurred.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, made this Public in a statement made available to TVC News in Enugu, revealed that the fire happened in the early hours of Friday.

The statement reads that the command received a distress call at its Udenu Police Divisional Headquarters alleging that there was fire outbreak at the INEC office.

It said police operatives attached to the Division raced to the scene, while contacting Enugu State Fire Service office in the area to promptly put off the fire.

He further stated that the fire was eventually put out before it could spread to other offices around the building.

According to the statement, preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by power surge due to sudden power supply to the building before the incident occurred.

This is the third incident involving INEC’s Local Government offices in three States in less than two weeks. First was the destruction of the office in Essien Udim LGA of Akwa Ibom State on 2nd May 2021. This was followed by the fire at the Ohafia LGA of Abia State on 9th May 2021.