The Emir of Moriki, High Royal Highness. Isma’il Muhammad Ari II is dead.

The Second Class Emir died at a Health Facility in Kaduna after a protracted illness

The Paramount ruler of Moriki emirate left behind a wife, five Children and many relations.

He will be buried this Tuesday by 3pm at the Emir’s palace in Moriki, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.