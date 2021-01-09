A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is set to deliver judgment in alleged certificate forgery suit instituted by the All Progressives Congress and its chieftain, Williams Edobor against Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Court had on Thursday adjourned until Saturday for judgment after parties adopted final written presentation.

