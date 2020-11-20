President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the presidential panel investigating the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

The report was submitted to the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday by Justice Ayo Salami who chairs the panel.

Receiving the report, President Muhammadu Buhari said: “I Want Nigeria to be Counted Among Countries that do not Tolerate but Fight Corruption.”

The panel was set up in July this year to investigate various allegations of wrongdoing against Magu.

Magu was accused of corruption, mismanagement, lack of transparency in managing recovered assets by the commission as well as abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.