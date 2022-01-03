Just In: Brooks Estate, Magodo apologises to Lagos CP, Odumosu

The Board of Trustees of Magodo Brooks Residential Association {MABRA) has apologised to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu over improper conduct of the estate security men on January 1.

In a letter signed by its chairman on Monday and made available to TVC News, the association regretted the unruly behaviour of the estate security men and assured that such will never repeat itself.

The Lagos Police command had on Sunday issued a rejoinder over the reports claiming that CP Odumosu ordered the closure of the estate gate following the encounter with the private security men.