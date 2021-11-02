Just In: Anambra REC is hale and hearty – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has refuted media reports claiming the killing of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji.

In a statement made available to Journalists, the electoral body described the report as fake and unfounded.

Read the statem/ent below.

Dear Colleagues,

Here’s 👆the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji in his office at the Commission’s State Office, Awka, Anambra State at this very moment.

Some fake news peddlers have been saying he’s been murdered. He is ALIVE and WELL.