Eighty-sixty stranded Nigerians have arrived in Abuja from Sudan.
Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced this on twitter.
Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said they have proceeded on a 14 day compulsory isolation as stipulated by the @DigiCommsNG
Sudan Air arrives Abuja with 86 stranded Nigerians on board. As expected, they proceed on a 14 day compulsory isolation as stipulated by the @DigiCommsNG @NCDCgov . Welcome home pic.twitter.com/bC1af1QKkm
