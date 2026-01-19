The Ogun State Government has confirmed that social welfare activist, Adetoun Onajobi, popularly known as Just Adetoun, has gone into hiding, and a medical doctor who allegedly issued a fake medical report to help her evade police arrest in the ongoing cyberbullying trial has been remanded in prison...

The state government, in a statement posted on its official X page, stated that the Ogun State Police Command filed a six-count charge against the activist, who it said is currently on the run, following a complaint lodged against her by the state.

The statement on the page was signed on Monday by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN.

According to the statement, the controversy surrounding Just Adetoun escalated after Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident in Ogun State in December 2025.

Ogungbade disclosed that the activist released videos alleging that there was no emergency ambulance service in the state and accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of neglecting public welfare.

“She falsely claimed that there was no ambulance service anywhere in Ogun State and accused the Governor of Ogun State of being in Ghana partying and impregnating women instead of attending to the welfare of the boxer,” the statement read.

The Attorney General described the allegations as false and dangerous, adding that Ogun State operates several emergency response services.

“These claims are false, malicious, and misleading, and pose a serious public safety risk by misinforming residents about available healthcare resources.

“Ogun State has multiple state-owned and state-supported ambulance services,” the statement said.

Following the videos, the state petitioned the police over alleged violations of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015.

The statement said the police invited Just Adetoun on January 2, 2026, and asked her to report on January 5, but she failed to appear.

While evading arrest, the statement revealed that the activist released another video claiming she was ill.

“Despite boasting that she had evidence to substantiate her claims, she failed to honour the police invitation and went into hiding.

“Even while in hiding, she released another video claiming she was ill and unable to honour the police invitation,” the statement noted.

Her lawyer later submitted a medical report to the police to support her claim, however, an investigation carried out by the command revealed that the document presented was fake.

The statement said, “A letter was written to the police by her lawyer, attaching a medical report allegedly issued by a Lagos-based doctor stating that she was medically indisposed.

“Investigations revealed that the medical report was false.”

According to the Attorney General, the doctor later admitted that the report was fabricated, and he was subsequently arrested, charged and remanded.

“The doctor confessed that he never met, examined, treated or revived Adetoun Onajobi, contrary to the claims contained in the medical report.

“He has been arrested, charged, and remanded for fraudulent medical documentation and obstruction of justice,” the statement added.

Ogungbade said Just Adetoun remains at large and also questioned her credibility.

“Adetoun Onajobi is currently on the run.

“One wonders why a person who claimed to have evidence could neither present it to law enforcement nor publish it, but instead resorted to forging medical records,” the Attorney General said.

Ogungbade, in the statement reflected on a similar incident saying, “She had previously bullied a woman sweeping an estate in Lagos and unlawfully filmed and shared images of the woman’s underage child on social media.”

In a Monday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the activist has remained evasive and has rebuffed every invitation extended to her by the Police to allow her an opportunity to respond to allegations of bullying the state government.