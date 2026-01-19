The Ogun State Police Command has filed a six-count charge against popular social media activist Adetoun Onajobi, popularly known as Just Adetoun, over multiple incidents of cyberbullying against the state government and Governor Dapo Abiodun. In a Monday statement signed by the Command’s Publ...

The Ogun State Police Command has filed a six-count charge against popular social media activist Adetoun Onajobi, popularly known as Just Adetoun, over multiple incidents of cyberbullying against the state government and Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In a Monday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the activist has remained evasive and has rebuffed every invitation extended to her by the Police to allow her an opportunity to respond to allegations of bullying the state government.

According to the statement, the activist’s whereabouts remain unknown as the charges against her are now pending before the Abeokuta Division of the Federal High Court.

The statement reads, “Adetoun Onajobi ‘F’ is an internet blogger who, in recent times, has used social media and other internet-enabled computer platforms to publish false accusations against the Ogun State Government and to further bully the Governor of Ogun State, in breach of the Cybercrimes Act.

“On 2nd January, 2026, the Ogun State Police Command invited Adetoun Onajobi for an interview to afford her the opportunity to respond to allegations arising from her online bullying of the Ogun State Governor.

“Rather than honour the police invitation, the suspect, through her lawyer, wrote to the Police claiming she was medically indisposed and unable to attend the meeting. Attached to the letter was a medical report allegedly issued by a medical doctor, detailing several medical challenges purportedly suffered by the suspect and the efforts made to treat and stabilise her.”

The statement added, “Discreet investigations by the Police, however, confirmed the falsity of the claims contained in the medical report. This led to the arrest of the doctor, who subsequently admitted that the entire medical report was a ruse, crafted at the direction of the suspect, Adetoun Onajobi, during a phone conversation between them, facilitated by her lawyer.”

“Consequent upon this revelation, the doctor was arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrates’ Court for conspiracy, uttering a false document, and obstructing the course of justice.

“The suspect, Adetoun Onajobi, has remained evasive and has rebuffed every invitation extended to her by the Police. Her current whereabouts are unknown.”

The statement further emphasised that, “The Ogun State Police Command remains resolute in its duty to tackle all forms of crime brought to its attention, whether violent, white-collar, or digital, while ensuring full respect for the constitutional rights of all persons,” stressing that, “constitutionally protected activities such as free speech have lawful limits and do not grant immunity from criminal conduct.”

“The Command continues to trail other suspects connected to the false information allegedly deployed by Adetoun Onajobi in an attempt to obstruct police investigations.

“Furthermore, having reneged on her prior undertaking to honour police invitations, the Command will exhaust all lawful means to apprehend and produce her before the Court to answer the charges already filed against her,” the statement concluded.