National leader of the All progressives Congress and a major player in the June 12 struggle, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended President Buhari for having the political courage to make June 12 Democracy Day.

He described President Buhari as a man of integrity and honesty who understood the importance of June 12 and understood that June 12 more than any other day, best symbolized Nigeria’s national pursuit of democracy.

Bola Tinubu described the election of June 12, as one that profoundly changed Nigeria.

He congratulated state governors including Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos, urging them to continue to do their best to make the desired difference in the lives of Nigerians.

Bola Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the harmonious working relationship between the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

He encouraged civil society organisations and the media to continue being the watchdog of the people.

Mr Tinubu congratulated Nigerians for their investment in democracy, while admonishing them to continue to be vigilant, keep watch over our democracy and ward off those who may want to draw Nigeria back to a dimmer period.