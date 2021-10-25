Breaking News

Judge’s leave stalls hearing of police officer who allegedly killed Monsurat Ojuade

Court adjourns hearing of Monsurat Ojuade killed by police officer Court adjourns hearing of Monsurat Ojuade killed by police officer

A Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos has adjourned the hearing on the dismissed police sergeant, Samuel Philips who reportedly shot teenager, Monsurat Ojuade, at the Surulere area of Lagos.

TVC News gathered on Monday, the initial adjourned date that hearing was adjourned to December 14 because the Chief magistrate, Adeola Adedayo was on a six-week leave.

Reacting to the development, lawyer for the Ojuade family, Israel Mbaebie said “in the intervening period, I intend to see what we can do, if the matter can be reassigned to another magistrate court while his honour is on leave.”

The court had given a 30-day remand order for the officer in September, when he was brought in for the first time, following the application for remand by the police counsel.

Mr Philips was arrested by the police for allegedly shooting Ms Ojuade at her residence at Mogaji street, Surulere, on September 11.

The incident happened while the police went on a raid at the area around 10:30 p.m.

The deceased’s sister, Tosin, had alleged that one of the officers tried to force the gate open from the outside and fired shots into the compound, and the bullet hit the deceased on her two thighs.

But the police claimed that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet, adding that the “erring police officer”, a sergeant, has been dismissed and detained, but the family through their lawyer, Mr Mbaebie insisted that the victim was shot at close range.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Hong Kong airport resumes flight operations after night of chaos

TVCN
Aug 14, 2019

Hong Kong airport has resumed operations after a night of chaos which saw protesters clash with riot…

82 migrants missing at sea day after deadly Libya airstrike

TVCN
Jul 4, 2019

A boat carrying 86 migrants from Libya sank in the Mediterranean Sea and only three passengers (more…)

Ex-minister Ba N’Daou named Mali’s interim President

TVCN
Sep 22, 2020

The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), led by (more…)

Full text of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 58th Independence Day address

TVCN
Oct 1, 2018

Fellow Nigerians, Today is a day of celebration and solemn reflection. It is the anniversary of the…

TVC News Special Reports

Rivers overtakes Lagos as top investment destination

22 Sep 2018 11.14 am

Rivers State dislodged Lagos State as the…

Continue reading

AMCON, RIMAN partner to promote professionalism in Nigeria

01 Apr 2019 12.36 pm

Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria…

Continue reading

Lagos Lawyer, Ubani, insists Opebi land belongs to his client

08 Feb 2021 3.13 pm

Legal practitioner, Monday UBANI, has faulted…

Continue reading