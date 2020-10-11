Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has described his re-election for a second term in office as an eloquent testimony to the degree of his acceptance by the people of the state.

Mr. Akeredolu spoke shortly after he was declared winner of Saturday’s Govenorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission

While thanking the people, Governor Akeredolu said his victory at the poll affirmed that the confidence reposed in his Administration by the people remains unshaken.

The Governor, alongside his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu , in his Victory Speech from his Residence in Owo, his home town, noted that his victory was made possible through the grace of the almighty.

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and other leaders of the APC were at Governor Akeredolu’s residence.

#OndoDecides2020: Celebration galore in Owo as Governor Akeredolu, deputy-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa move round major streets in the town. The Governor who received cheers from the people thanked them for their support. pic.twitter.com/C3pAIBkqK7 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 11, 2020

Meanwhile. residents of Owo, Owo local government area, on Sunday took to the street to celebrate the victory of their son, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in last Saturday governorship election.

Commercial motor-cyclists, children, youths and the elderly joined in the street celebrations shortly after the electoral body declared Akeredolu winner.

The celebration proceeded through major streets of Owo and was still on as at press time.

Some residents of Owo said they voted massively for an Owo son to remain as Governor.