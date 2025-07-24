Jubilation in Jos over the appointment of the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Nentawe Yiltwada, as the All Progressives Congress National Chairman....

Residents of Jos, the Plateau State capital, have taken to the streets in celebration of the appointment of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Affairs minister, Nentawe Yiltwada, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

At various parts of the state capital, supporters of the APC and the next generation supporters are seen dancing in their own style round the streets, carrying the APC flag in celebration.

Plateau State now has a record of producing two National Chairmen of political party’s having Solomon Lar as the first Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman and now Nentawe Yiltwada as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.