Anthony Joshua and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been listed in the top 20 of the Forbes ’ latest list of the 100 highest -paid athletes in the world .

Antetokounmpo , who plays for Greece is 18 th on the list with $ 47 .6 m in earnings from basketball and endorsements , while Joshua is 19 th on the list with earnings worth $ 47 m .

Roger Federer takes the top spot for the first time , with $ 106 m of pre -tax earnings , edging past Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have swapped the No . 1 spot in three of the past four years.

The two soccer icons earned a combined $ 209 m during the past 12 months , a $ 28 m drop from 2019 , due to salary reductions at many European soccer clubs when league play was halted in March.

The 100 highest -paid athletes earned a combined $ 3. 6 bn this year , which is 9 percent below 2019 and the first decline since 2016 , when boxers Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao skewed the results with a $ 400 m payout from their May 2015 “ Fight of the Century” pay -per – view bout .

Athletes from 21 countries and 10 sports make the final cut this year , as do two women — Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams – the first time more than one woman has made the ranks since 2016 , when Williams appeared with Maria Sharapova .

Osaka , who earned $ 3 . 4 m in tournament pay , is another dream endorser, collecting $ 34 m from brands including Nike , Nissan Motor and Procter & Gamble. No female athlete from any other sport besides tennis has ever made this elite rank.