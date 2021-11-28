Police, Soldiers battling To Regain Control of Jos Custodial Centre

A joint team of the Police and men of the Operation safe haven are currently involved in an operation to regain control of the Jos Custodial centre from attackers who launched an assault on the facility on Sunday.

Latest reports coming in from Jos indicate that the quick deployment of security agents appears to have trapped the gunmen who attacked the Custodial Centre within the precinct of the centre as operations by the combined team of the police and OPSH appears to be ongoing as at 8pm.

Armed Gunmen had attacked the facility on Sunday evening in an attempt to release inmates at the centre.

Some residents of the police barracks near the facility say they have abandoned their homes and have taken refuge at the adjourning Staff quarters for their own safety.

Heavy gunfire was reported at the facility at about 5:40pm on Sunday

Media and information officer of the Operation safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa who confirmed the attack by the gunmen said details of the attack will be made known in the coming hours.

Though Major Takwa cannot ascertain any arrest or escape of prisoners as at the time of this report, he did confirm that men of the OPSH and the Police have cordoned off all roads leading in and out of the Jos custodial centre.

The Jos custodial centre is located in the heart of Jos, the Plateau state capital and apparently should have been the safest part of the city because beside the centre is the state headquarters of the Department of state service, DSS, the elite police A division and just across the road is the state headquarters of the Nigerian Police.

Unconfirmed reports say they may have been some causalities but officials are yet to confirm if any one was hurt in the attacks.