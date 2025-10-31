The Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has on Friday announced a new challenge for Nigerian Students to spotlight their ideas, knowledge and creativity on the new tax reform laws. Oyedele stated this in a Friday statement via his official X handle, anno...

The Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has on Friday announced a new challenge for Nigerian Students to spotlight their ideas, knowledge and creativity on the new tax reform laws.

Oyedele stated this in a Friday statement via his official X handle, announcing a N10 million cash prize to be shared between the top three winners at the end of the challenge.

Here is the step by step guide on how to participate in the challenge:

𝐓𝐚𝐱 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Participate in the 𝑻𝒂𝒙 𝑹𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒆, a nationwide competition for students to showcase their knowledge, ideas and creativity on the new tax reform laws.

𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞: To raise awareness, promote tax education, and inspire constructive youth-led dialogue on Nigeria’s tax reform.

𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Open to undergraduates in all Nigerian tertiary institutions and graduates who are currently undergoing the NYSC program or awaiting mobilisation.

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: An interested student is required to read the new tax laws, create and submit an article, video, podcast, radio piece, or social media post published from 1 July – 31 December 2025 relating to the tax reform.

𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚: Content must be educative, engaging, and fact-based. Entries that are critical of the reform are welcome.

𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: 1st Prize ₦5m, 2nd Prize ₦3m, 3rd Prize ₦2m. Consolation prizes for top 10 finalists from each geopolitical zone including gadgets, internships or employment opportunities, and 𝘛𝘢𝘹 𝘙𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘈𝘮𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘥𝘰𝘳 honours!

Visit http://fiscalreforms.ng for more information.