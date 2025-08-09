Former Super Eagles forward John Utaka has been appointed head coach of Montpellier’s women’s team in France, succeeding Frédéric Mendy....

Former Super Eagles forward John Chukwudi Utaka has been appointed head coach of Montpellier’s women’s team in France, succeeding Frédéric Mendy.

French outlet Ouest France reports that the 43-year-old will share the role with Baptiste Merle until the end of the season, supported by sporting director Jean-Louis Saez.

Utaka, who famously helped Montpellier’s men’s team win the Ligue 1 title in 2011–2012, returned to the club in 2020 to coach youth attackers and briefly managed the women’s side in 2021.

Since retiring in 2018, he has earned his UEFA A Licence and worked as assistant coach for the U19 men’s team.

His appointment makes him the only African head coach currently in France’s women’s top flight.

Montpellier are fifth in the Division 1 standings with 27 points from 19 matches, 11 points adrift of third-placed Bordeaux.

Utaka will work with Super Falcons striker Ifeoma Onumonu, who joined Montpellier earlier this year, and is expected to bring a style of play built on teamwork, discipline and attacking football.