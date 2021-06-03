The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council has approved the appointment of Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council.

The appointment followed the death of the Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma on 1st June, 2021 after a brief illness.

A Circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mustapha Abdul, explained that the Acting Registrar’s appointment was endorsed by the Governing Board at its emergency meeting held on 2nd June, 2021.

The Circular explained that Mr. Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of him being the most Senior Director in the Council.

According to the circular, all activities of the Council are to continue unabated as earlier planned.

Until his appointment, Mr. Ogborodi was the Director Special Duties in the Council.

He hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He obtained his first Degree from University of Jos in 1986 and a Master Degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

The Acting Registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

He was a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department; Acting Director, Office of the Registrar; Director, General Services and Director, Human Resource Management among others.