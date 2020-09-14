The joint health sector unions (JOHESU) has commenced its nationwide warning strike.

This is after the ultimatum it issued the federal government expired at midnight (Sunday).

The strike came into effect, even as the union is in talks with government to resolve contentious issues around salary arrears and workers’ welfare.

The federal government has described the industrial action as illegal, ill-timed and unnecessary.

A statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment says the action is in clear breach of the ILO Principles and Conventions on Strike, as well as Section 18 of the Trades Disputes Act.

It also asked JOHESU not to arm-twist or intimidate the Federal Government as it has shown clear commitment to tackling the challenges in the health sector especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.