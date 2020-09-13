Health workers in Nigeria say they are commencing a nationwide seven day warning strike by midnight on Sunday.

The Joint Health Sector Unions announced the resolution at the end of an expanded emergency National Executive Council meeting.

The notice of resolution addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said nothing concrete was agreed upon at the ten hour long meeting brokered by the Minister.

JOHESU has therefore directed its members to down tools for seven days in the first instance from midnight today.