Governor Umar Namadi says Jigawa State is on track to supply 50% of Nigeria’s total rice demand by the year 2030, with major strides already underway in agricultural expansion and irrigation.

The bold move to position Jigawa as Nigeria’s food basket, as Governor Umar Namadi unveiled plan to grow the state’s rice production to 3.6 million metric tons annually by 2030.

Speaking in Dutse while receiving officials from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Namadi said Jigawa is scaling up rice cultivation from 200,000 hectares in 2024 to 250,000 this year, with a 2030 target of 500,000 hectares.

The governor emphasized that agriculture is not just a priority, but the heartbeat of Jigawa’s economy, engaging over 85% of its population.

He noted significant achievements in dry-season farming, especially in areas once considered too arid for cultivation.

Namadi insisted that for the first time, Jigawa has introduced successful farming in desert-prone areas.

He noted that this goal is achievable as the state have the land, the farmers, and the political will.

According to him, Jigawa is also leading the nation in other crops, topping the chart in sesame seed and hibiscus flower production.

He added that the Jigawa state is currently accounts for 75% of Nigeria’s non-oil agricultural exports.

On wheat, Jigawa is doubling down—jumping from 55,000 hectares in 2024 to 105,000 in 2025.

Governor Namadi also spoke about Jigawa’s untapped mineral wealth, including oil, but stressed a cautious approach to extraction to preserve the state’s status as Nigeria’s most peaceful.

Earlier, the RMAFC delegation, led by the chairman of the Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee, commended Jigawa’s progress.

The visit is part of efforts to identify projects eligible for support under the special 1.68% national allocation aimed at economic diversification.

The committee praised Jigawa’s performance, especially in agriculture, and assured the state of a thorough and objective evaluation process.