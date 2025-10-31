The Jigawa State Government has launched a new social protection scheme for the elderly, providing a ₦10,000 monthly allowance, free healthcare, and social care services to over 5,700 senior citizens across the state. Governor Umar Namadi, who unveiled the programme in Dutse, said it marks the com...

For many elderly people in Jigawa, life after retirement often means struggling to afford food, medicine, and basic care.

But that reality is beginning to change in Jigawa State as a new initiative by the state government brings hope, comfort, and dignity to thousands of senior citizens.

The Jigawa State Government has launched a ₦10,000 monthly social security allowance, alongside free healthcare and social care services for 5,740 elderly citizens across the state.

Governor Umar Namadi, who unveiled the programme in Dutse, said the initiative marks the completion of Jigawa’s life-cycle social protection plan, a system that supports citizens from birth to old age.

The Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Rehabilitation Board described the programme as a milestone noting that over ₦344 million has already been injected into local communities through direct payments to beneficiaries.

He added that Jigawa’s model, which also supports women and persons with disabilities, has drawn attention from other states seeking to learn from its success.

With this launch, Jigawa joins the ranks of states using data-driven welfare systems to fight poverty and promote dignity for all citizens.

For many beneficiaries, the monthly allowance is more than financial relief it is recognition, respect, and reassurance.