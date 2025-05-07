Jigawa State has introduced new rules to speed up criminal trials and improve the justice system.

This new legal framework is aimed at cutting delays, modernizing court procedures, and ensuring fair and speedy trials.

It’s part of the ongoing reforms under the ACJL programme, designed to protect the rights of defendants and improve public trust in the justice system.

The Chief Judge of Jigawa State, Justice Umar M. Sadiq, has signed a revised set of court rules under the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

The event took place at the Judicial Complex in Dutse and was attended by judges, magistrates, lawyers, and law enforcement officials.

The new rules aim to reduce delays in court proceedings, protect the rights of defendants, and promote faster and fairer trials.

Justice Sadiq said the update marks a turning point for justice delivery in the state.

He commended the rules committee and all those who contributed to the reform.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bello Abdulkadir Fanini, welcomed the move.

He said the reforms will improve access to justice and reflect the state government’s commitment to the rule of law.

Other dignitaries at the event included senior judges of the High Court, the Chief Registrar, members of the Nigeria Bar Association, the Police, and the Legal Aid Council.

The launch is part of wider efforts to modernise Nigeria’s justice system and bring court processes in line with international best practice.