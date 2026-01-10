The Jigawa State Government says it is ready to support the Federal Government’s livestock development agenda, as it pledges renewed commitment to peace, ranching reforms, and improved welfare for cattle breeders across the state. Governor Umar Namadi made the pledge at the inauguration of the new...

The Jigawa State Government says it is ready to support the Federal Government’s livestock development agenda, as it pledges renewed commitment to peace, ranching reforms, and improved welfare for cattle breeders across the state.

Governor Umar Namadi made the pledge at the inauguration of the newly elected executives of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Jigawa State chapter.

Represented by his deputy, Aminu Usman, the governor said Jigawa will continue to address challenges facing pastoralists through lawful grazing management, animal health services, and inclusive policies that promote peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers.

He also warned cattle breeders against actions capable of threatening peace and stability, stressing that security remains a top priority for the state.

The deputy governor further called on MACBAN to mobilise Fulani communities for voter registration, describing civic participation as key to inclusive governance and national development.

In his remarks, the National President of MACBAN, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a dedicated Ministry of Livestock Development, describing it as a major step toward modernizing Nigeria’s livestock sector and strengthening food security.

Ngelzarma dismissed allegations linking pastoralists to criminal activities, insisting that MACBAN does not condone banditry, kidnapping, or cattle rustling.

He said pastoralists are often victims, not aggressors, citing recent attacks in Plateau State that reportedly claimed several lives and livestock worth over ₦500 million.

He praised the Jigawa State Government for recovering illegal grazing encroachments, distributing motorcycles for pastoral coordination and mobile veterinary services across the 27 local government areas, and expanding nomadic education, including the establishment of the state’s first Nomadic Education Secondary School.

With livestock contributing significantly to Nigeria’s food supply and rural economy, stakeholders say Jigawa’s approach combining security, education, veterinary services, and dialogue offers a model for resolving farmer-herder tensions nationwide.