The Jigawa State Government says it is investing in the future of healthcare by providing free uniforms and learning materials to nursing and midwifery students in Babura.

The support was unveiled at the College of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Sciences in Babura, where students received uniforms and essential materials needed for their training.

Health Commissioner, Dr Abdullahi Muhammad Kainuwa, said the programme is part of the state’s wider push to make education more inclusive and to extend free education policies to professional health institutions.

He said well-trained nurses and midwives are vital to improving healthcare delivery, especially in rural communities.

Represented at the event by the Provost of the Jigawa State College of Nursing Sciences, Dr Garba Adamu, the commissioner urged students to take their studies seriously and uphold the values of the profession.

Each student, according to Dr Adamu, received two sets of uniforms, approved textbooks, a curriculum guide, a procedure manual, as well as an identity card and name tag, all in line with the standards of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The Director of the Babura campus, Malam Aliyu Maigida Sauwan, described the initiative as a practical investment in the health sector, saying it would help ease the financial burden on students and improve learning outcomes.

For many of the students, the support is already making a difference.

Speaking on their behalf, Sadiya Bala Safiyanu and Rukayya Yahaya thanked Governor Umar Namadi and said the gesture would allow them to focus fully on their training.

Nigeria continues to face pressure on its health workforce, with demand for nurses and midwives rising across the country.

Jigawa State says programmes like this are part of its plan to build a stronger, more reliable healthcare system for the future.