The Jigawa State High Court has ordered the immediate release of a man who spent more than ten years in detention without trial, describing his ordeal as a clear violation of his fundamental rights. The judgment, delivered by Justice Ado Yusif Birnin-Kudu, followed a fundamental rights enforcement s...

The Jigawa State High Court has ordered the immediate release of a man who spent more than ten years in detention without trial, describing his ordeal as a clear violation of his fundamental rights.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Ado Yusif Birnin-Kudu, followed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Mr. Ja’o Sabo, also known as Ya’u.

Mr. Sabo was arrested in 2014 and taken before a Magistrate Court in Gumel on allegations of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

However, the case never progressed to trial before a court with the legal authority to handle such serious offences.

As a result, he remained in custody for over a decade without a final determination of his case.

READ ALSO: Industrial Court Orders FCTA Workers To Suspend Ongoing Strike

In his ruling, Justice Birnin-Kudu held that the prolonged detention amounted to a gross abuse of constitutional rights, citing provisions of the 1999 Constitution, including the rights to personal liberty and fair hearing, as well as relevant sections of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The court ordered the unconditional release of Mr. Sabo and directed the Jigawa State Government, the Attorney-General, and the Commissioner of Police to jointly pay ₦10 million as compensation for the unlawful detention and hardship suffered.

The judge also ordered the respondents to issue a public apology, to be broadcast on major radio stations across Jigawa State.

Speaking after the judgment, counsel to the applicant, Barrister Baffa Al’asan, described the ruling as a strong message on the importance of due process and the rule of law, stressing that no citizen should be held indefinitely without trial in a democratic society.

He called on the authorities to comply fully and promptly with the court’s orders, saying the judgment restores faith in the judiciary as a protector of citizens’ rights.

The case adds to growing national conversations on police reform, access to justice, and the need to decongest correctional centres across the country.