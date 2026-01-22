The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has appealed to aggrieved party members to embrace dialogue, unity, and reconciliation in support of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi. The call was made during the inauguration of twe...

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has appealed to aggrieved party members to embrace dialogue, unity, and reconciliation in support of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi.

The call was made during the inauguration of twenty-seven Renewed Hope Ambassadors in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the APC State Chairman, his deputy, Nasiru Dahiru, said the party remains committed to peace, unity, and constructive engagement with all its members.

He assured that Governor Umar Namadi is ready to forgive and work with aggrieved members, stressing that unity within the party is critical to delivering good governance and development to the people of Jigawa State and Nigeria at large.

Highlighting the impact of the Renewed Hope agenda, the Jigawa State Coordinator of the initiative, Musa Shuaibu, outlined key achievements of the Tinubu-led administration with direct benefits to Jigawa State.

These include increased federal, state, and local government allocations for development, progress on the railway line project with the Shuwarin station nearing completion, improved security through strategic interventions, and the establishment of the North-West Development Commission to accelerate regional growth.

He also noted federal approval for three higher institutions in Jigawa State, as well as support for rice and wheat production, which has boosted job creation and contributed to economic growth.

According to him, Renewed Hope means bringing governance closer to the people, economic diversification, prosperity, and social welfare, described in simple Hausa terms as “Sabunta cimma fata nagari.”

He explained that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will serve as image builders, grassroots mobilisers, and promoters of government policies.

As part of the programme, one thousand two hundred bags of 25-kilogramme rice were distributed to religious leaders, traditional rulers, party elders, captains of industry, and vulnerable groups, to support food security and ease economic hardship.

Commending the initiative, the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, reaffirmed the legislature’s support for the Tinubu administration and the Renewed Hope agenda.

He said the Jigawa State Government remains committed to aligning its policies with federal programmes to improve the welfare of its citizens.

Party leaders say the message is clear unity, dialogue, and people-centred governance remain the pathway to a stronger and more inclusive Nigeria.