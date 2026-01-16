Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), has announced a $300,000 empowerment initiative for 100 young entrepreneurs across agriculture, technology, and manufacturing. In a video address, Pastor Eze said the programme is designed to support individuals ...

Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), has announced a $300,000 empowerment initiative for 100 young entrepreneurs across agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.

In a video address, Pastor Eze said the programme is designed to support individuals with innovative ideas, offering at least $3,000 each to boost existing businesses or fund new ventures.

He added that an independent organisation will manage the selection and disbursement process to ensure transparency.

“Hello family, I am Pastor Jerry Eze, I come bearing good news. The Jerry Eze Foundation this year will be rolling out an empowerment grant of about 300,000 US dollars.

“These will seek to touch the lives of about a hundred young persons who are interested in doing something phenomenal in agriculture, in technology and of course in manufacturing the grant will see that each and every one of them will get at least three thousand dollars to support businesses or help them pioneer businesses in technology, in manufacturing or in agriculture.

“This is going to be handled by a reputable international consulting firm. They will be the ones in charge of the process to ensure transparency and openness.”

He described the announcement as an early insight into a larger plan, saying, “All I’m asking is to bring you the news before the big news. This is a teaser.”

He also shared his belief that the initiative reflects a wider vision of impact for the year spiritually and socially. “I believe that God has so much to do for his people this year. This is just a part, this is us playing just a part and being a part of the big thing that God wants to do for people this year,” he said.

Pastor Eze emphasised the foundation’s commitment to holistic empowerment. “Jerry Eze Foundation caters for the total man and keep watching the space as we bring you details of how this will happen. God bless you for what our God cannot do does not exist.”