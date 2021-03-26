Jamie Foxx will play Mike Tyson in a limited series. The project is named, “Tyson,” and Martin Scorsese is set to executive produce it.

It had originally been planned as a movie starring Foxx, who won an Oscar for playing Ray Charles in the 2004 film, “Ray.”

The series, written by Colin Preston, will tell Tyson’s incredible life story and how he made boxing history at just 20 years old.

Meanwhile MIKE TYSON has warned Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx that playing him in a new biopic ‘is not going to be pretty.’

Foxx confirmed over the summer that production for the film is well underway and he has bulked up massively to match Iron Mike’s physique.