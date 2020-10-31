The Scottish actor died on Saturday at the age of 90.
The cause is not yet known.
Born Thomas Sean Connery in 1930, he grew up in the tough Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh and left school at 14 to work as a milkman for the Co-op.
He started his acting career with rep theatre and then small roles in TV shows, such as Dixon of Dock Green and The Jack Benny Program.
His first credited film role arrived in 1957, playing a hoodlum in the 1957 British thriller No Road Back. However it was a BBC version of Rod Serling’s Requiem for a Heavyweight that provided his breakthrough lead role, playing a boxer facing the end of his career in the ring.
His film profile increased as a result, with support roles in Hell Drivers, a lorry-driving thriller starring Stanley Baker, and Action of the Tiger, directed by Terence Young, with whom Connery would later reunite on Dr No.
Sean Connery was admired by generations of film fans as the original and best 007, and went on to create a distinguished body of work in films such as The Man Who Would Be King, The Name of the Rose and The Untouchables.