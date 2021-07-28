The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has released the results of 14,620 candidates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and withheld those of 93 candidates after investigation.

The board also withdrew the results earlier issued to 14 candidates on the ground of malpractice.

A statement signed by the Board’s Head of Media Fabian Benjamin, said the decision to release the results followed the consideration and further approval of the recommendations of the investigators of the board’s management at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, 27 of July, 2021.

The statement also reviewed that the results of 332 bind candidates who’s examination was conducted earlier this month have also been released.