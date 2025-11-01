The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday successfully conducted a computer-based promotion examination for junior staff under the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS). The exercise, held at Ade-Ola International School in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja, saw about 450 juni...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday successfully conducted a computer-based promotion examination for junior staff under the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS).

The exercise, held at Ade-Ola International School in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja, saw about 450 junior workers participate, although 476 were initially expected.

Speaking with journalists after the exam, Hajia Zainab Hamzat, Director of JAMB’s Abuja zone, described the exercise as smooth.

“Everything went well as usual. We call it third party exam. It is a promotion exam for HoS. All their officers sat for the exam for the purpose of promotion,” she said.

Hajia Hamzat explained that the examination was conducted in two sessions. “We had two sessions – morning and afternoon. In the morning we expected 250 but 232 were present. In the afternoon we expected 226 and eight were absent. The exam was smooth. Everything went well,” she added.

She further noted that the test included all junior staff under HoS, including immigration officers, firefighters, civil defence personnel, and members of other paramilitary organisations.

Mercy Olaosegbe, Director of Ade-Ola International School, lauded JAMB for maintaining high standards in professional examinations.

“The examination went well. We have all the facilities to conduct this examination. JAMB will not allow you to participate in these exams if your facilities are not up to standard. Because our centre is doing well, we have been participating in third party examination organised by JAMB,” she said.

The exercise highlights JAMB’s continued role in administering professional and promotional examinations for federal civil service staff across the country.