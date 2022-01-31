Jamb adds two new subjects to UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has introduced Computer Studies and Physical and Health Education as part of its UTME subjects.

The board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin released by its Director of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin.

According to the board, the move is to enhance career prospect of students transiting to tertiary institutions.

It says candidates sitting for the UTME can now pick Computer Studies or Physical and Health Education as part of the four required UTME subjects, if they so desire or as dictated by their programme preferences.

The addition of the two subjects to the existing 23 will commence from the 2022 UTME exercise.