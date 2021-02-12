The People’s Democratic Party has charged leaders at all levels across the country to emulate the humility, patriotism, selflessness and life of service exhibited by first civilian governor of Lagos, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Describing Alhaji Jakande’s death as the exit of the last of first generation progressives, the PDP in a statrement by its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, asserts that it is more saddening that he left at a time the nation needed his wealth of experience and wise counsel the most.

The party commiserates with the Jakande family, the government and people of Lagos state and prayed God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the loss of one of her brightest patriots.