Prince Itieyinoritsetsola Emiko has been announced and presented to the public as the new Olu of Warri designate.

The announcement was made by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe shortly after the death of the 20th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli was made public.

The announcement was followed by 20 cannon shots signifying that 20 Olus had reigned so far.

Thereafter, the Iyatsere pronounced a mourning period of three lunar months throughout the Itsekiri nation during which there shall be no drumming, dancing or merrymaking of any kind anywhere while all Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrapper upside down for the duration of the mourning period.