ITF organises two-day training for directors of Agriculture in Sokoto

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sokoto state office has commenced a two-day training workshop for directors of agriculture in the twenty three local government areas of the state on irrigation farming and water management

ITF director of training said this is in line the agency’s mandate of building capacity and improving skills of personnel for effective performance.

He says the training is aim at equipping the Agric directors with the requisite skills that will enable them train local farmers in their domain to maximize the irrigation potential in their locality.

According to, him irrigation is an aspect of agriculture aim at improving food production to ensure food sufficiency and food security, which is in line with the policy direction of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He says management of water resources and engagement in irrigation activities have become necessary with the growing population in Nigeria and increase demand of food to serve the growing population.

According to him, the training is aimed at impacting participants with innovative ideas towards improving dry season farming and other agricultural activities.