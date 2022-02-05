ISWAP abducts three persons in Borno

Three persons have been abducted by suspected terrorists, believed to be ISWAP fighters on Saturday at Mandaragirau village of Gwoza Local Council, Borno state.

A military source told TVC News that the incident has generated fear among residents of the village who were assured of their safety by security operatives.

This is coming barely 24 hours after 25 ISWAP terrorists fleeing air strikes of the military were drowned while attempting to cross a deep river within Lake Chad axis in the North East.