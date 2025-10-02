Flotilla organisers reported on Thursday that Israeli forces had intercepted 14 vessels carrying foreign activists and humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, but, the flotilla’s tracking system indicates that 23 other boats are still navigating toward the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave. A video fro...

Flotilla organisers reported on Thursday that Israeli forces had intercepted 14 vessels carrying foreign activists and humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, but, the flotilla’s tracking system indicates that 23 other boats are still navigating toward the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

A video from the Israeli foreign ministry verified by Reuters showed the most prominent of the flotilla’s passengers, Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, sitting on a deck surrounded by soldiers.

“Several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port,” the Israeli foreign ministry said on X. “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”

The organisers posted several videos on Telegram featuring messages from the individuals aboard the intercepted boats. In these clips, some activists, holding up their passports, claimed they were forcibly abducted and taken to Israel against their will, while consistently reiterating that their mission was solely a non-violent, humanitarian endeavour.

The flotilla’s transit across the Mediterranean Sea attracted global attention, prompting countries like Turkey, Spain, and Italy to dispatch boats or drones as a precaution for their citizens aboard. This high-profile voyage occurred despite repeated warnings from Israel demanding that the vessels turn back.

Turkey’s foreign ministry called Israel’s “attack” on the flotilla “an act of terror” that endangered the lives of innocent civilians.

Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported that the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office had initiated an investigation regarding the detention of 24 Turkish citizens who were aboard the flotilla vessels. The charges being investigated include deprivation of liberty, seizure of transport vehicles, and damage to property.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of Israel’s entire diplomatic delegation on Wednesday following the detention of two Colombians in the flotilla. Israel has not had an ambassador in Colombia since last year.

Petro called the detentions a potential “new international crime” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded the release of the Colombians. He also terminated Colombia’s free trade agreement with Israel. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday condemned Israel’s interception of the flotilla, adding Israeli forces had detained eight Malaysians. “By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world,” Anwar, whose country is predominantly Muslim, said in a statement. Israel’s interception of the flotilla sparked protests in Italy and Colombia. Italian unions called a general strike for Friday in solidarity with the international aid flotilla.