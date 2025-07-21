Israeli tanks have advanced into the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza for the first time, with local doctors reporting several people there have been killed by shelling....

Footage shows Israeli air strikes in Deir al-Balah.

The Israeli military has previously avoided a major ground operation in the area – where it’s said to believe some remaining hostages may be held by Hamas.

There’s been no immediate comment from the army about its advances – a day after it issued evacuation warnings for tens of thousands of residents.

The UN and other aid agencies say the military orders in Deir al-Balah affect key humanitarian operations.

An official from the Hamas-run health ministry says at least 19 Palestinians have died from hunger in Gaza in the past 24 hours.