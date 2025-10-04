Israel’s top military chief has held an overnight meeting with senior officials from the military and intelligence services, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced in a statement....

The Chief of General Staff convened the special situation assessment “in light of recent developments,” alongside representatives from the Hostage and Missing Persons Headquarters.

According to the IDF, the meeting, held at the direction of government officials, focused on advancing readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the Trump plan.

The statement stressed that the safety of Israeli troops remains a “top priority,” with all IDF capabilities directed toward the Southern Command, which oversees operations in Gaza.

While the IDF did not specify any plans to scale back its military activities in the territory, the statement said troops must remain prepared to resume combat if necessary.

“The Chief of Staff noted that, given the operation’s sensitivity, all troops must maintain high alertness and vigilance, in addition to reinforcing the need for a rapid response to neutralize any threat,” the IDF said.