Since the conflict between Hamas and the Israel Defense Force began, approximately 192 Palestinians, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Force tweeted at the time of this report that the death toll in Israel was about ten people, including one child, and that its operatives used Iron Dome interception machines to protect the country from the 3,150 “non-stop rocket fire on Israeli civilians” from May 10 to May 17.

It provided the update as follows : “3,150 rockets fired at Israel, 10 Israelis killed, 90% Iron Dome Interceptions, 820 terror targets struck; 130 terrorists neutralized, 460 Hamas rockets misfired.”

On Monday, the State of Palestine Mission to the United Nations issued a tweet about the casualties in Gaza, citing a report from the World Health Organization’s office in the occupied Palestinian territory.

It said that the country was in a deep grief over the loss of the lives of its citizens.

“It is with deep sadness that @WHO reports: as of 16 May, 192 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since start of escalations, including 58 children & 34 women” ; do lives of Palestinians not matter?,” it tweeted.

Over 1900 people have been injured on both sides as a result of the air raids, and the United Nations Security Council meeting on Sunday noted that the humanitarian situation was dire.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) demanded that the international community intervene immediately.

“The intensity of the conflict is something we have not seen before, with non-stop airstrikes in densely populated Gaza and rockets reaching big cities in Israel. As a result, children are dying on both sides,” ICRC’s director-general, Robert Mardini stated in a press release on Sunday

In an argument before the UN Security Council’s Open Debate, Israel’s diplomat accused Hamas of sending Palestinians into the holy site with stones and objects in order to score political points through internal unrest.

But the Palestine Representative to the UN, said Israel killed its people under the guise of self defense.

“Israel is killing Palestinians in Gaza, one family at a time… Israel is persecuting our people amd committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is unapologetic and relentless in pursuing its colonial policies, ” the Palestine envoy said.