Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has just been speaking about the Iran-Israel conflict.

Speaking a short while ago, Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin’s view is that Israel does not want mediation efforts in what he called a “galloping escalation”.

Calling on both sides to show restraint, he said the level of uncertainty is “absolute”.

Russia’s offer to mediate still stands, he said, but he added he doesn’t believe Israel is interested in a peaceful solution right now.